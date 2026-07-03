Rangnick: Frustration Over the Incident—and Now a Shake-up?

Especially since the head coach is generally satisfied with his team and is frustrated by one particular moment following the loss to Spain: “We were absolutely in the game until the score was 0–1. We had a few chances that we could have capitalized on with a little more courage or better execution. Michael Gregoritsch’s chance was, of course, a key moment. When you get an opportunity like that against Spain and capitalize on it, suddenly it’s 1–0.”