End of the World Cup Journey
Rangnick: Frustration Over the Incident—and Now a Shake-up?
What’s next for our national team players following Austria’s World Cup exit? That question will be answered in the coming days and weeks. In any case, Marko Arnautovic—a long-time key player—is already saying goodbye. Head coach Ralf Rangnick wants to keep a cool head for now and is lamenting a missed opportunity.
The World Cup exit against Spain (0–3) in the Round of 16 has taken its toll. The disappointment among the Austrians is immense—though they were defeated by one of the top favorites, that fact cannot console them for the end of their shared World Cup adventure.
Especially since it also marks the end of at least one era. With Marko Arnautovic, an ÖFB icon is bidding a tearful farewell to the team at the end of the World Cup. It’s quite possible that it’s not just his time in the national team jersey that’s over. Speculation about David Alaba’s future has also really picked up steam.
There are several question marks
The 34-year-old revealed after the match: “For now, it’s all about processing everything. Over the past few days and weeks, I haven’t given my future any thought at all.” There are also at least a few question marks hanging over Michael Gregoritsch (32), Florian Grillitsch (30), and Phillipp Mwene. There’s even speculation surrounding Alex Schlager (30), who was so strong at the World Cup. So, is a major shake-up at the ÖFB coming soon?
Head coach Rangnick wants to keep things in perspective and explains that the priority right now is to process the emotional days at the World Cup. Only then will it become clear what the future holds for individual players. Instead, he’s already trying to set goals for the future: “Austria should regularly qualify for European Championships and World Cups.”
Especially since the head coach is generally satisfied with his team and is frustrated by one particular moment following the loss to Spain: “We were absolutely in the game until the score was 0–1. We had a few chances that we could have capitalized on with a little more courage or better execution. Michael Gregoritsch’s chance was, of course, a key moment. When you get an opportunity like that against Spain and capitalize on it, suddenly it’s 1–0.”
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