The Next German Auto Giant Is in Trouble

Employees to Work More for the Same Salary

According to the letter, approximately 90,000 of the roughly 108,000 employees in Germany will not receive the expected special payment under the collective bargaining agreement in July as a short-term measure. This payment will be postponed until next year, the letter continued. This special payment is the annual “transformation bonus,” which amounts to 18.4 percent of regular monthly pay. According to the IG Metall website, this payment may be deferred or suspended in companies facing economic difficulties.

In addition, according to Mercedes-Benz, the cost per hour worked must be reduced. Management plans to negotiate with the works council in the coming weeks regarding an extension of working hours without wage compensation. According to the collective bargaining agreement, employees’ weekly working hours currently total 35 hours. Ergun Lümali, chairman of the general works council, has sharply criticized this move. He argues that management is attempting to roll back hard-won gains, which provides no basis for further talks.