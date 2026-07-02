At the members' expense
Young union members took a tour along the refugee route
A “solidarity tour of the Balkans” for young union officials and others is causing a stir. Critics call it a questionable use of membership dues, while the ÖGB takes the allegations in stride.
An “educational trip” organized by the ÖGB Youth (ÖGJ) to Bosnia is causing a stir. Together with the controversial refugee NGO “SOS Balkanroute,” participants visited the Lipa migrant camp in April, met with activists, and performed so-called aid work.
And the costs? According to the ÖGJ, they were fully covered. A total of 14 people took part, including full-time ÖGB staff members such as Federal Youth Secretary Mathias Hauer. Critics are calling it a questionable use of membership dues—especially since a detailed breakdown of expenses is missing.
Questionable initiative aims to promote “critical thinking”
When asked by the “Krone,” the ÖGB defended itself, stating that educational trips are part of its mission, specifically to raise awareness among young members about social and migration policy issues. The goal is to promote “critical thinking” and solidarity, says Litsa Kalaitzis, press spokesperson for President Wolfgang Katzian.
So while many members are struggling with rising costs, questionable activism is being carried out at the expense of the dues-paying members—incidentally, the next offer for an educational trip to the Balkans comes from the university student union. Their tour has already been announced for September...
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