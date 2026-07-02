Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

At the members' expense

Young union members took a tour along the refugee route

Nachrichten
02.07.2026 10:16
Usually, the union focuses on the concerns of workers. But a trip to the Balkan refugee route ...
Usually, the union focuses on the concerns of workers. But a trip to the Balkan refugee route caused quite a stir.(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Instagram/ÖGJ, APA/Helmut Fohringer)
Porträt von Josef Poyer
Porträt von Christoph Budin
Von Josef Poyer und Christoph Budin

A “solidarity tour of the Balkans” for young union officials and others is causing a stir. Critics call it a questionable use of membership dues, while the ÖGB takes the allegations in stride.

0 Kommentare
Krone.at als bevorzugte Quelle in Google News hinzufügen Kronen Zeitung als bevorzugte Google-Quelle hinzufügen

An “educational trip” organized by the ÖGB Youth (ÖGJ) to Bosnia is causing a stir. Together with the controversial refugee NGO “SOS Balkanroute,” participants visited the Lipa migrant camp in April, met with activists, and performed so-called aid work.

And the costs? According to the ÖGJ, they were fully covered. A total of 14 people took part, including full-time ÖGB staff members such as Federal Youth Secretary Mathias Hauer. Critics are calling it a questionable use of membership dues—especially since a detailed breakdown of expenses is missing.

Hauer (left) and two dedicated refugee aid workers.
Hauer (left) and two dedicated refugee aid workers.(Bild: Instagram/ÖGJ)

Questionable initiative aims to promote “critical thinking”
When asked by the “Krone,” the ÖGB defended itself, stating that educational trips are part of its mission, specifically to raise awareness among young members about social and migration policy issues. The goal is to promote “critical thinking” and solidarity, says Litsa Kalaitzis, press spokesperson for President Wolfgang Katzian.

So while many members are struggling with rising costs, questionable activism is being carried out at the expense of the dues-paying members—incidentally, the next offer for an educational trip to the Balkans comes from the university student union. Their tour has already been announced for September...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
02.07.2026 10:16
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf