Shots Fired at a Vienna Bar: “I Knew What I Was Doing”

The defense team of Rudolf Mayer and Anna Mair are certain that he did not do this with the intent to kill. The 35-year-old says himself: “I knew it was a double glass door. I had spoken with the restaurant owner beforehand to ask if the door was soundproof.” – “Just because a door has good sound insulation doesn’t mean a bullet can’t go through it,” the presiding judge interjected. “The caliber was too small for that.” How does he know that? “I learned that during my security training. And besides, everyone in the Balkans deals with this,” says the hobby shooter, who did not, however, legally own the pistol.