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"Fans come to see him"

Multi-million deal! Bayern signs a World Cup star

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01.07.2026 18:15
A new attacking player for Bayern: Ismael Saibari!
A new attacking player for Bayern: Ismael Saibari!(Bild: AP/Dolores Ochoa)
Porträt von David Hofer
Von David Hofer

FC Bayern Munich has officially announced the signing of Ismael Saibari. The Moroccan, who is currently making waves at the World Cup, is joining from PSV Eindhoven and has signed a contract through 2031. The transfer fee is reported to be around 50 million euros. Club officials have high hopes for the attacking player. 

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“He’s versatile, intense, and bold in his play; he has exactly the hunger we want to see at FC Bayern, and his goal-scoring threat and mentality will benefit the team. Fans come to the stadium for players like him,” says sporting director Christoph Freund, raving about the new signing. 

The fixed transfer fee for the 25-year-old is 50 million euros and could rise to 52 million with bonuses, reports “Bild.” It’s a hefty price, but at the World Cup, Saibari is currently showing why Bayern is willing to pay it. He found the back of the net in all three group stage matches.

Making a Splash at the World Cup
In the round of 32, he played a key role in the victory over the Netherlands—and the resulting advancement to the round of 16—by converting a penalty kick. 

This made Bayern all the more eager to seal the deal as quickly as possible to outmaneuver potential rivals. Saibari is looking forward to the new challenge: “FC Bayern’s style suits me; I can play my game here and will work hard every day to help the team.” Coach Vincent Kompany was also a key factor in his decision. We’ll see if Saibari can make a splash in the Bundesliga soon. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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