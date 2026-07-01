Ahead of the World Cup Showdown
Van der Bellen: An Appeal to All Parents in Austria!
Austria’s very first knockout match at a World Cup since 1954 (!) is looming—and when Marcel Sabitzer and his teammates take on European champions Spain on Thursday evening, Alexander Van der Bellen certainly won’t be indifferent! To rally all fans in support of the Austrian team, the Federal President is now issuing an urgent appeal to all parents in the country.
On Thursday, Austria will face Spain in the Round of 32 (9 p.m. CET). The match will take place in Los Angeles—which means a significant time difference. “Now I’d like to make a request on behalf of your children: Let them stay up a little later tonight,” said Van der Bellen in his video message from the Hofburg with young soccer fans.
“Turn a blind eye”
He is well aware that watching TV for so long isn’t good for children. “But please turn a blind eye—so that the children who want to can cheer on our national team live,” the head of state requested.
After all, the children will carry these memories with them for the rest of their lives. VdB: “And on top of that, these are the last few days before summer break. Best wishes to everyone, and to all the children: Have fun cheering them on!”
Van der Bellen’s appeal to all parents in Austria:
Van der Bellen cheered on the team against Argentina alongside young fans
The Federal President is a die-hard soccer fan. Van der Bellen was already on site for the public viewing of the match against Argentina, cheering alongside young fans.
Van der Bellen was also present at the official send-off for the ÖFB team at Vienna-Schwechat Airport. The Federal President handed out good-luck charms to everyone.
World Cup Showdown as Public Viewing Highlight
The Round of 16 match between Spain and Austria has every potential to become the public viewing highlight of this World Cup in Austria—aside from the final. The reason is the optimal start time for viewers in Austria: 9 p.m. CEST. Here’s an overview of where public viewings are taking place.
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