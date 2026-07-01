Prices, Reptiles, Packages: What’s New Starting in July

The list of new regulations taking effect in the second half of the year is long. Austrians can now at least buy certain products more cheaply at the supermarket, but packages from Temu, Shein, and others will become more expensive. In addition, Vienna International Airport is relaxing its carry-on baggage regulations. In contrast, stricter regulations apply to people who want to keep dogs or exotic animals such as parrots or snakes. If they are first-time owners, they will need an “animal ownership license” in the future.