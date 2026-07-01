What's New
Prices, Reptiles, Packages: What’s New Starting in July
Cheaper groceries, “pet licenses,” new airport rules, and more expensive packages—several legal changes take effect on July 1. Read on for an overview of what this means for Austrians.
The list of new regulations taking effect in the second half of the year is long. Austrians can now at least buy certain products more cheaply at the supermarket, but packages from Temu, Shein, and others will become more expensive. In addition, Vienna International Airport is relaxing its carry-on baggage regulations. In contrast, stricter regulations apply to people who want to keep dogs or exotic animals such as parrots or snakes. If they are first-time owners, they will need an “animal ownership license” in the future.
The support fund for single parents also went into effect on July 1. Approximately 35 million euros will be made available for this purpose each year, providing support to single parents who receive neither child support nor an advance on child support for their children.
In addition, tenants will now receive more detailed information about the energy consumption of apartments and commercial spaces. In the future, sales and rental listings must specify the final energy consumption—that is, heating energy and household electricity consumption.
New Regulations in Vienna
New regulationswill also take effect in the federal capital on July 1. Organizers of tent festivals and similar events must comply with stricter rules. There will also be a change for Viennese drivers: They may only use parking tickets purchased under the new rate structure.
Starting in the second half of the year, Austrians will be able to buy groceries at lower prices and fly with more liquids in their carry-on luggage. On the other hand, regulations for pet owners are stricter—and pet carriers are more expensive.
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