Ecuador Eliminated
LIVE: Mexico Celebrates – Time Is Running Out for Ecuador
Mexico’s winning streak at the World Cup continues! The host nation defeated Ecuador 2-0 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday. Due to a thunderstorm, the match at Azteca Stadium began an hour late.
Julian Quinones (22') and Raul Jimenez (31') sealed the victory within the first half-hour. Coach Javier Aguirre’s team has thus yet to concede a goal in the tournament.
The Mexicans reached the quarterfinals at the 1986 World Cup on home soil, but after that they lost seven consecutive Round of 16 matches. Four years ago in Qatar, they didn’t even make it to the knockout stage. In the round of 16, the Mexicans will face either England or the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Mexico City early Monday morning (2 a.m./live on the sportkrone.at live ticker).
“El Tri” Kicks Off After Delay
Aftera one-hour delay due to a severe thunderstorm with heavy rain in the capital, Mexico got off to an ambitious start in pleasant 15-degree weather. A flying header by center forward Jimenez just a few minutes in missed the target, before 17-year-old Gilberto Mora fired just wide of the far post after a quarter of an hour. The Ecuadorians, fielding the same starting lineup as in their 2-1 victory over Germany, were on the back foot early on but made their first offensive mark with a shot by John Yeboah that hit the outside post.
Nevertheless, a Mexican lead was on the horizon—and it came after 21 minutes. Colombian-born Quinones launched a counterattack from his own half and scored with precision and power to give Mexico the lead. Ecuador’s defense, anchored by PSG defender Willian Pacho, showed weaknesses not only on this play; Mexico pressed on amid the cheers of the fans. Quinones found Jiménez in a shooting position, and the 35-year-old didn’t miss the chance to score his 47th international goal.
The Ecuadorians—who had complained to FIFA before the game about nighttime noise disturbances caused by Mexican fans outside the team hotel—got into the game better in the final minutes of the first half. Once again, Yeboah forced Mexico’s goalkeeper Raul Rangel—who had barely been tested so far in the tournament—to make a save (40th minute).
Azteca Stadium Remains a Fortress
Ecuador’s coach, Sebastian Beccacece, tried to liven up the play on the wings after the break. But the Mexicans didn’t give anything away and lay in wait for counterattacks. On two consecutive corner kicks (67'), captain Cesar Montes came much closer to making it 3-0 than the opponent did to scoring a goal to cut the deficit. Substitute Kevin Rodriguez could have made things exciting again with a chance a quarter of an hour before the end. Ecuador’s Piero Hincapie was shown a red card shortly before the end following a VAR review because he had covered his mouth during a verbal altercation.
In the end, the home team extended their winning streak at the “Aztec Stadium Fortress.” Mexico has now played ten World Cup matches at the legendary oval-shaped stadium, with eight wins and two draws to their credit.
Final Score:
Mexico – Ecuador 2–0 (2–0)
, Mexico City, 80,824 spectators, Referee Vincic (SLO)
Goals: 1–0 (22') Quinones, 2–0 (31') Jimenez
Yellow cards: Franco, Paez, M. Caicedo
Red card: Hincapie (95'/unsportsmanlike conduct)
Mexico: Rangel – Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo – Mora (59. Gutierrez), Lira, Romo (73. Vargas) - Alvarado (80. Reyes), Jimenez (73. Gimenez), Quinones (80. Pineda)
Ecuador: Galindez – Franco (46. Medina), Ordonez (46. Preciado), Pacho, Hincapie – Yeboah (79. J. Caicedo), M. Caicedo, Vite, Angulo (79. Paez) - Plata, E. Valencia (59. Rodriguez)
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