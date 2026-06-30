LIVE: Mexico Celebrates – Time Is Running Out for Ecuador

“El Tri” Kicks Off After Delay

Aftera one-hour delay due to a severe thunderstorm with heavy rain in the capital, Mexico got off to an ambitious start in pleasant 15-degree weather. A flying header by center forward Jimenez just a few minutes in missed the target, before 17-year-old Gilberto Mora fired just wide of the far post after a quarter of an hour. The Ecuadorians, fielding the same starting lineup as in their 2-1 victory over Germany, were on the back foot early on but made their first offensive mark with a shot by John Yeboah that hit the outside post.