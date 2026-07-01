Round of 16: The first three matchups are set!

France works its magic ag

The third matchup is Paraguay vs. France and will take place—also on July 4 (11 p.m.)—in Philadelphia. With their victory in the penalty shootout against Germany, the South Americans pulled off a major World Cup upset. Kylian Mbappé and his teammates once again impressed in their 3-0 win over Sweden. Many fans are now asking: Who can actually stop “Les Bleus”?