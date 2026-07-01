A Big Match for the “Vikings”
Round of 16: The first three matchups are set!
The first three matchups in the World Cup Round of 16 have already been set: For example, record-holding world champion Brazil will face Erling Haaland and Co.!
On July 5 (10 p.m./all matches on the sportkrone.at live ticker), Brazil will face Norway in New Jersey. While Carlo Ancelotti’s squad defeated Japan 2-1, the Scandinavians also prevailed 2-1 against the Ivory Coast. This sets the stage for a showdown between superstars: Vinicius Junior or Erling Haaland—who will leave their mark on the match?
The day before (7 p.m.), Canada will face Morocco in Houston. After their 1-0 win over South Africa, the hosts can keep their hopes alive. The Africans advanced to the round of 16 following a true penalty-kick thriller against the Netherlands.
France works its magic ag
The third matchup is Paraguay vs. France and will take place—also on July 4 (11 p.m.)—in Philadelphia. With their victory in the penalty shootout against Germany, the South Americans pulled off a major World Cup upset. Kylian Mbappé and his teammates once again impressed in their 3-0 win over Sweden. Many fans are now asking: Who can actually stop “Les Bleus”?
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