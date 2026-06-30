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LIVE: Can Sweden Upset Top Favorite France?
Round of 32 at the World Cup: Title favorite France faces a challenge from Sweden. Follow the action live on sportkrone.at—see the live updates below. Current score: 0–0.
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After returning from his mother’s funeral, Didier Deschamps rallied the French team with a passionate speech ahead of their first do-or-die match. “The first round is over. But there’s a second one. Those of you who’ve already played in a World Cup know that everything changes now. Every game could be your last,” warned France’s head coach ahead of the Round of 16 match in Boston.
The French mission to send off their long-time coach and architect of success on the sidelines with another World Cup title has gotten off to a successful start. Just in time for the knockout rounds, the team’s full offensive firepower has come to the fore. The superlative attack—comprising the former (Kylian Mbappé), the current (Ousmane Dembélé), and perhaps the future (Michael Olise) Ballon d’Or winners—is living up to its reputation.
Winger Desire Doue also joined the list of goal scorers in the final group stage match against Norway. Not to mention the firepower France could still bring off the bench with players like Bradley Barcola, Rayan Cherki, and Jean-Philippe Mateta.
A Swedish Childhood Dream
“We’re heading to New Jersey to face the best international offense of the last 20 years,” wrote the Swedish daily “Aftonbladet,” describing a fearsome squad that is “even more talented than the teams that won the World Cup in 1998 and 2018.”
Zlatan Ibrahimovic also sees hardly any team that can beat France. “The only chance for the opponent is if they get complacent and lose focus. That’s the only time I’ve seen an opponent get into the game,” said the Swedish soccer icon, who now works as a TV analyst. Despite the slim chances of success, Sweden’s coach Graham Potter spoke of “a game you dreamed of as a child.”
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