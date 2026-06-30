LIVE: Can Sweden Upset Top Favorite France?

The French mission to send off their long-time coach and architect of success on the sidelines with another World Cup title has gotten off to a successful start. Just in time for the knockout rounds, the team’s full offensive firepower has come to the fore. The superlative attack—comprising the former (Kylian Mbappé), the current (Ousmane Dembélé), and perhaps the future (Michael Olise) Ballon d’Or winners—is living up to its reputation.