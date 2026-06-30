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Heat-Related Measures

First Municipality Now Threatens to Cut Off Drinking Water

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30.06.2026 14:40
The drought is causing difficulties with the drinking water supply in the municipality of ...
The drought is causing difficulties with the drinking water supply in the municipality of Pöggstall (Lower Austria).(Bild: Krone-Collage/Gemeinde Pöggstall, Franz Crepaz)
Porträt von Lukas Lusetzky
Von Lukas Lusetzky

The effects of the drought are becoming increasingly dramatic: Because water consumption has “doubled” at night, the Waldviertel municipality of Pöggstall has announced that it will shut off the water completely between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. ...

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The prolonged drought and tropical temperatures are also causing alarm in Lower Austria. As reported, many municipalities are discussing ways to use water sparingly. In the market town of Pöggstall, in the district of Melk, the situation appears to be even more dire: There, officials are considering a temporary halt to the drinking water supply. “Mainly because nighttime consumption has doubled recently,” Mayor Helmut Hahn (ÖVP) explains to the “Krone.”

Zitat Icon

Water consumption at night has doubled in recent weeks!

Helmut Hahn, Bürgermeister

Bild: ÖVP-NÖ

“We’ve been trying for weeks to raise awareness among residents so they’ll use water sparingly,” Mayor Helmut Hahn explained in an ORF interview. At first, municipal officials called for water conservation via social media. Then, the information was also distributed to households via flyers.

The drought is causing difficulties with the drinking water supply in the municipality of ...
The drought is causing difficulties with the drinking water supply in the municipality of Pöggstall (Lower Austria).(Bild: Krone-Collage/Gemeinde Pöggstall, Franz Crepaz)

The bottom line: If the increased and extremely high water consumption does not decrease, the drinking water supply could be partially interrupted between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. The municipality announced this today, Tuesday, on its website.

Conserve drinking water; do not fill pools
The municipality’s advance notice was accompanied by a call to “conserve drinking water and refrain from watering gardens, washing cars, and refilling pools.” The stated goal is to ensure sufficient water for the morning hours, when many people need cool water at the same time.

Mayor: “This Is Not Arbitrary”
In Pöggstall, the announced—though not yet finalized—measure is not viewed as arbitrary. “We want to take preventive action. Because even if we have to supply water, shortages can occur at times. We want to prevent that,” officials say.

In any case, the urgent calls to conserve water have had an initial effect: By Tuesday morning, the water level in the elevated tank had recovered. However, officials are currently still hoping for cooler temperatures and rain. “That would ease the situation,” said Hahn.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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