First Municipality Now Threatens to Cut Off Drinking Water

The prolonged drought and tropical temperatures are also causing alarm in Lower Austria. As reported, many municipalities are discussing ways to use water sparingly. In the market town of Pöggstall, in the district of Melk, the situation appears to be even more dire: There, officials are considering a temporary halt to the drinking water supply. “Mainly because nighttime consumption has doubled recently,” Mayor Helmut Hahn (ÖVP) explains to the “Krone.”