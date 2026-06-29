After a wild drunken drive
Hofer now faces serious personal consequences
FPÖ politician Norbert Hofer has, in his own words, “made a mistake.” He got into his car in broad daylight while completely drunk; a preliminary breathalyzer test showed a blood alcohol level of 2.48 per mille. What penalties and personal repercussions now await the Freedom Party politician...
“I’m sorry. I’ve never made a mistake like this before, and I will, of course, accept all the consequences that the authorities will now impose in this matter,” a contrite Hofer finally told the “Krone.” As a reminder: In his initial reaction, the Freedom Party politician denied having driven the car himself.
The consequences, as he himself says, are considerable. Following his drunk driving incident with a blood alcohol level of 2.48 per mille, it’s not just his political future that hangs in the balance. For Hofer, his “mistake” is also likely to be personally painful—and, above all, costly.
What penalties Hofer now faces
According to the Road Traffic Regulations, blood alcohol levels of 1.6 per mille or higher result in very high fines, which can range from 1,600 to 5,900 euros. For more serious offenses—his drunk driving falls into this category—the authorities determine the penalty on a case-by-case basis. Prior convictions and personal circumstances (such as income) play a role in this decision.
In addition, he can expect his driver’s license to be suspended for at least half a year. Hofer will also have to prove that he is psychologically fit to continue driving a vehicle. An appointment with a medical examiner and a traffic psychology evaluation are mandatory. Hofer will also have to complete a refresher course.
Pilot’s License and Firearm Permit Also at Risk
The passionate pilot will likely not be able to take off on his own in the foreseeable future. The relevant aviation authority in Austria (Austro Control) typically reviews a pilot’s reliability in such incidents.
Pilots are also required to immediately report incidents such as the loss of a driver’s license to their licensing authority. Failure to do so may result in license revocation due to lack of cooperation.
The loss of his firearms permit is also a possibility. Regardless of the number of incidents, the firearms authority (district administration or state police headquarters) is required to make a preliminary decision in the event of such serious traffic violations (driving in the wrong lane, striking a traffic island).
Political Downfall Continues
Politically, things are also getting tight for Hofer. The SPÖ immediately called for his immediate resignation. “Anyone who gets behind the wheel with a blood alcohol level of 2.5 per mille—especially during one of the busiest times of the week—is acting in the most irresponsible manner,” wrote SPÖ Federal Executive Director Klaus Seltenheim in a press release on Sunday.
Within his own party, the former presidential candidate can hardly hope for any support. His relationship with FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl has long been considered strained. Little remains of the former presidential candidate who garnered nearly 47 percent of the vote in 2016.
The case is all the more embarrassing for the Freedom Party, as it is already the second DUI incident involving a National Council member in a short period of time. The SPÖ pointed out that in May, FPÖ National Council member Peter Schmiedlechner had his driver’s license revoked for the second time—and that this occurred without any political consequences.
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