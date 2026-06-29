After Cheers for World Cup Hit
“An Unforgettable Evening!” Hype Surrounding ORF Commentator
Not only local soccer fans but also ORF commentator Daniel Warmuth will likely never forget this completely crazy World Cup match. Following his emotional outburst during Austria’s thrilling 3-3 draw against Algeria, the 38-year-old from Carinthia is being celebrated online.
After conceding the goal that made it 2–3 in the 93rd minute, Austria was practically out of the tournament. But because Sasa Kalajdzic scored the much-celebrated equalizer on the very last attack in the 96th minute, the Red-White-Reds will now face Spain in the World Cup Round of 32.
There was massive jubilation among the Red-White-Red fans in the stadium in Kansas City and in front of their TV screens. Even ORF commentator Daniel Warmuth couldn’t contain his excitement.
Here’s a replay of the thrilling final moments with ORF commentary by Daniel Warmuth:
Comparison with Edi Finger
“Goal! Goal! Kalajdzic! Kalajdzic! 3–3! Are you crazy?” ORF commentator Warmuth shouted into his microphone. “I’ve never experienced anything like this! It’s over! I can’t take it anymore!”
A commentary that’s already legendary—for some fans, even comparable to Edi Finger’s “I’m going crazy!” during the 3–2 victory over Germany in 1978 in Córdoba. Warmuth is being celebrated by local fans for his passion.
Here’s a comment from the internet:
“Moments like this are exactly why Daniel Warmuth is such a great fit for me. Those emotions were real, unfiltered, and simply human.”
“That ‘are you crazy?’ might come across differently on TV sometimes, but in a moment like this, it’s just authentic. The 96th minute, the final play, a tie in a World Cup match. At that point, you’re not just providing objective commentary—you’re living the game.”
“With Warmuth, you can just tell that he’s not just calling the game—he’s really feeling it. He stays professional, but he doesn’t lose that genuine enthusiasm that moments like this need. That’s exactly what makes a good commentator to me.”
“It doesn’t always have to be perfectly polished and completely emotionless. Soccer thrives on moments like these, and when even the commentator briefly doesn’t know what to do with his emotions, it just shows how special that moment was.”
First Knockout Round in 44 Years
For the first time in 44 years, Austria is back in the knockout stage of the World Cup. Warmuth sums it up: “An unforgettable evening!” He certainly contributed to that with his passionate celebration...
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