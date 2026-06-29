“Moments like this are exactly why Daniel Warmuth is such a great fit for me. Those emotions were real, unfiltered, and simply human.”

“That ‘are you crazy?’ might come across differently on TV sometimes, but in a moment like this, it’s just authentic. The 96th minute, the final play, a tie in a World Cup match. At that point, you’re not just providing objective commentary—you’re living the game.”

“With Warmuth, you can just tell that he’s not just calling the game—he’s really feeling it. He stays professional, but he doesn’t lose that genuine enthusiasm that moments like this need. That’s exactly what makes a good commentator to me.”

“It doesn’t always have to be perfectly polished and completely emotionless. Soccer thrives on moments like these, and when even the commentator briefly doesn’t know what to do with his emotions, it just shows how special that moment was.”