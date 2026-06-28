Teammates grumbled
Algeria was also frustrated by Mahrez’s goal
It wasn’t just Austria that was annoyed when Riyad Mahrez scored in stoppage time of the final World Cup group stage match to make it 3–2 for Algeria. His own teammates weren’t happy with their captain’s goal either.
With the score tied at 2–2, it seemed a foregone conclusion that Austria and Algeria would play out the rest of the match comfortably—which made sense, since both teams would advance with that result.
A lose-lose situation?
The fact that Mahrez then scored again in stoppage time to give Algeria a 3–2 lead came as a shock to the Red-White-Reds and left the Africans baffled. After all, the Algerians would have been perfectly happy with a draw, as that would have pitted them against Switzerland rather than the presumably stronger Spanish team.
Images are now circulating online showing Mahrez’s teammates complaining about the goal. That wasn’t part of the plan. It was good for Algeria—and, incidentally, for Austria as well—that Sasa Kalajdzic scored the 3–3 equalizer in the proverbial last second of the game, restoring balance to the round of 32 matchups.
“I have to make the run; I have to respect the game,” Mahrez explained after the final whistle. “I have to try to score, just as they try to score.”
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