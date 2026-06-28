Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Teammates grumbled

Algeria was also frustrated by Mahrez’s goal

Nachrichten
28.06.2026 10:42
Riyad Mahrez (left) even had to take some flak from his own teammates for his late goal.
Riyad Mahrez (left) even had to take some flak from his own teammates for his late goal.(Bild: EPA/AMY KONTRAS)
Porträt von Anatol Szadeczky-Kardoss
Von Anatol Szadeczky-Kardoss

It wasn’t just Austria that was annoyed when Riyad Mahrez scored in stoppage time of the final World Cup group stage match to make it 3–2 for Algeria. His own teammates weren’t happy with their captain’s goal either. 

0 Kommentare
Krone.at als bevorzugte Quelle in Google News hinzufügen Kronen Zeitung als bevorzugte Google-Quelle hinzufügen

With the score tied at 2–2, it seemed a foregone conclusion that Austria and Algeria would play out the rest of the match comfortably—which made sense, since both teams would advance with that result. 

Riyad Mahrez put Algeria back in the lead in stoppage time.
Riyad Mahrez put Algeria back in the lead in stoppage time.(Bild: AFP/MICHAEL STEELE)

A lose-lose situation?
The fact that Mahrez then scored again in stoppage time to give Algeria a 3–2 lead came as a shock to the Red-White-Reds and left the Africans baffled. After all, the Algerians would have been perfectly happy with a draw, as that would have pitted them against Switzerland rather than the presumably stronger Spanish team.

Images are now circulating online showing Mahrez’s teammates complaining about the goal. That wasn’t part of the plan. It was good for Algeria—and, incidentally, for Austria as well—that Sasa Kalajdzic scored the 3–3 equalizer in the proverbial last second of the game, restoring balance to the round of 32 matchups.

“I have to make the run; I have to respect the game,” Mahrez explained after the final whistle. “I have to try to score, just as they try to score.”

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
28.06.2026 10:42
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf