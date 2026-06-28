Three Standouts
After World Cup Drama: Grades for the National Team Players
Grades are in! Some ÖFB national team players fell short of their potential in the lucky 3-3 draw against Algeria; Laimer, Sabitzer, and Danso impressed the most; substitute Kalajdzic was the big savior. Austria’s national team under the microscope by Christian Reichel. (Grading scale: 6 = Team player, 5 = Very strong, 4 = Strong, 3 = Solid, 2 = Weak, 1 = Not his day, 0 = Played too briefly)
Alexander Schlager 3
Lucky with his shot off the post, but had no chance against the equalizing blast from close range or the 2–2 goal. He didn’t really stand out against the Africans this time.
Stefan Posch 3
Was very easily beaten in a one-on-one situation before the 2–2 goal, which left a black mark on an otherwise good performance.
Philipp Lienhart 3
Overall, he performed well, but was a step too late on the 2-3 goal.
David Alaba 3
His cross into Arnautovic’s run was magnificent; before the 1-1 goal, even he couldn’t ultimately prevent the scorer from getting a shot off.
Phillipp Mwene 2
Involved in many plays, but also made a lot of mistakes. Offensively, he was often imprecise; defensively, his error at the corner flag led to the chain of mistakes that resulted in the 1–1 goal.
Nicolas Seiwald 3
Had a chance to take the lead before halftime; overall, he fulfilled his role.
Xaver Schlager 2
He had the first shot on goal, but other than that rarely really got into the game. Unfortunately, he was also involved in the 1-1 goal. He was substituted at halftime.
Konrad Laimer 4
He constantly tried to apply pressure down the right flank. The way he broke through before the opening goal and then set up Sabitzer was top-notch.
Romano Schmid 2
Struggled again to make an impact in a new role compared to the first two matches, and failed to reach his full potential too often. After 45 minutes, his day was also over.
Marcel Sabitzer 4
Struggled before halftime and didn’t look good leading up to the 1-1 equalizer either. But with his spectacular goal to make it 2-1 and the cross that led to the 3-3 equalizer, he made up for it all.
Marko Arnautovic 3
His first notable action was a punch to the face, for which Marko received a “yellow card,” before he then scored the 1-0 goal with a bit of luck. He injured his knee and therefore remained in the locker room at halftime.
Florian Grillitsch 3
Played it safe and did well as a result.
Paul Wanner 3
He didn’t bring much momentum to the game.
Michael Gregoritsch 3
For a long time, he was trying hard but to no avail. But then he set up Kalajdzic perfectly for the 3-3 equalizer.
Kevin Danso 4
He replaced Alaba and brought defensive stability to the team.
Sasa Kalajdzic 0
The big hero right after coming on as a substitute.
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