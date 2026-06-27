Kickoff! Austria vs. Algeria LIVE now

If he receives another yellow card, the player in question would be suspended for the first knockout match. “That might have played a role if it had actually been clear beforehand that we’d already qualified. But that’s not the case,” Rangnick explained. “That’s why we’ll approach this game as if everything were on the line. And that is indeed the case.” The possibility of sitting one of the trio out of the game while heading toward qualification cannot be ruled out. “We just can’t pick up any unnecessary yellow cards.”