After falling behind 0-1
Congo wins 3–1! Now Austria needs to score points
The Democratic Republic of the Congo has qualified for the knockout stage of the World Cup as one of the eight best third-place teams in their group. The Central African team came from behind to defeat Uzbekistan 3-1 on Saturday (local time) in Atlanta and, following their first-ever World Cup victory, will face England in the Round of 32. Half an hour before kickoff, it was clear that Austria would be eliminated from the tournament if they lost to Algeria.
A draw between Austria and Algeria would see both teams advance. The Austrian national team would face Spain in the round of 16 on Thursday (9:00 p.m. CEST) in Los Angeles if they won or drew. No other potential opponent is in the running. Algeria would face Spain with a win and Switzerland with a draw. A loss would mean the Algerians would also have to pack their bags.
DR Congo Turned the Game Around in the Second Half
Uzbekistan was practically out of contention for advancement even before the match began due to its poor goal difference. However, captain Eldor Shomurodov gave the underdog the lead with a spectacular chip into the far corner (10th minute). A goal by DR Congo’s Nathanael Mbuku was disallowed following a VAR review due to a prior foul (17th minute). The Congolese equalized on a penalty kick. Yoane Wissa converted after being fouled by Uzbekistan’s Manchester City star Abdukodir Khusanov (68').
Congo gained the upper hand—and secured the victory needed for promotion. A deflected shot by Meschack Elia was redirected into the net by Fiston Mayele, who had also come on as a substitute (78th minute). Wissa sealed the victory with a shot from the edge of the penalty area that found the far corner (91'). Had the DR Congo drawn or lost, a one-goal loss for Austria against Algeria would have been enough to secure promotion. In that case, Belgium would have been the ÖFB team’s opponent in the round of 32.
DR Congo – Uzbekistan 3–1 (0–1)
Atlanta, 68,239 spectators, Referee Zwayer (GER)
Goals: 0 –1 (10') Shomurodov
1:1 (68.) Wissa (penalty kick)
2–1 (78') Mayele
3–1 (91.) Wissa
DR Congo: Mpasi – Wan-Bissaka, Mbemba, Tuanzebe, Masuaku (83. Kayembe) – Mbuku (72. Elia), Moutoussamy (72. Mukau), Sadiki, Cipenga (72. Bongonda) – Wissa, Bakambu (51. Mayele)
Uzbekistan: Nematov – Khusanov, Urozov (82. Sergeev), Ashurmatov – Alizhonov, Mozgovoy (82. Iskanderov), Shukurov (58' Xamrobekov), Nasrullaev – Khamdamov (58' Ganiev), Fayzullayev (73' Urunov) – Shomurodov
Yellow cards: Sadiki, Mbuku, Moutoussamy; Khusanov, Nasrullaev
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