Congo wins 3–1! Now Austria needs to score points

The Democratic Republic of the Congo has qualified for the knockout stage of the World Cup as one of the eight best third-place teams in their group. The Central African team came from behind to defeat Uzbekistan 3-1 on Saturday (local time) in Atlanta and, following their first-ever World Cup victory, will face England in the Round of 32. Half an hour before kickoff, it was clear that Austria would be eliminated from the tournament if they lost to Algeria.