0-0 against Colombia! Portugal misses out on top spot in the group

Colombia Delivers a Strong Performance

After a quiet opening phase in which only Colombian striker Jhon Córdoba—who had moved into the starting lineup—posed a threat twice (2nd, 17th), the match really picked up steam shortly before halftime. Portugal pressed hard for the lead. Bruno Fernandes was denied by goalkeeper Camilo Vargas (39'), Ruben Neves shot wide (40'), and Joao Felix sent a volley just over the bar (42'). It was also the Portuguese striker who headed the ball over the goal after the restart (51'). Otherwise, however, in a lively back-and-forth match, the Colombians were clearly the more dangerous side.