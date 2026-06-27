Disappointment for CR7
0-0 against Colombia! Portugal misses out on top spot in the group
Portugal could not manage more than a 0-0 draw against Colombia on the final matchday of Group K. As a result, Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates also missed out on topping the group, a spot that now goes to the South Americans. A Colombian goal in stoppage time was disallowed due to a narrow offside call. However, both teams advance comfortably to the Round of 16. Portugal will face Croatia there, and Colombia will face Ghana.
As the Group K winner, Colombia has advanced to the round of 16 at the World Cup in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The South Americans played to a scoreless draw against second-place Portugal in the final showdown on Saturday in Miami in front of 64,478 spectators, keeping Portugal two points behind. To kick off the knockout stage, they will face a third-place team on Saturday in Kansas City, while the Portuguese will take on Group L runner-up Croatia as early as Friday in Toronto.
Colombia Delivers a Strong Performance
After a quiet opening phase in which only Colombian striker Jhon Córdoba—who had moved into the starting lineup—posed a threat twice (2nd, 17th), the match really picked up steam shortly before halftime. Portugal pressed hard for the lead. Bruno Fernandes was denied by goalkeeper Camilo Vargas (39'), Ruben Neves shot wide (40'), and Joao Felix sent a volley just over the bar (42'). It was also the Portuguese striker who headed the ball over the goal after the restart (51'). Otherwise, however, in a lively back-and-forth match, the Colombians were clearly the more dangerous side.
Portugal’s goalkeeper Diogo Costa was forced to make saves on shots by Jefferson Lerma (55') and Jhon Arias (66'). Richard Rios (62'), Gustavo Puerta (67'), and Luis Suárez (88') also squandered further chances. The supposed winning goal—a header by Davinson Sanchez, who had pushed up, following a perfect cross—was disallowed due to a razor-thin offside call. Thus, the first direct matchup between the two teams ended in a draw. Portugal’s 41-year-old superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, in contrast to his two-goal performance in the 5-0 win over Uzbekistan, was unable to make a decisive impact this time.
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