Three Friends Paddled to Their Deaths While High on Drugs

The Underestimated Danger of Weirs

Apparently, the three friends paddled to their deaths while under the influence of drugs. Incidentally, weirs claim the lives of swimmers every year. It appears the young men wanted to paddle through the weir, which is strictly prohibited. The treacherous current and the powerful whirlpools are considered an underestimated danger. Once caught in the water’s grip, you are sucked into the foaming vortex—and there is no escape...