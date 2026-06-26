Tragic Details
Three Friends Paddled to Their Deaths While High on Drugs
One day after the tragic discovery of three drowned friends in the Marchfeld Canal on the outskirts of Vienna, new details have now emerged. Since “various narcotics” were found on the bank, the young men are believed to have paddled to their deaths while high on drugs. Caught in the whirlpool of a weir, there was no escape for them…
Grief is deep among three families in the capital following the paddling tragedy in Gerasdorf on the outskirts of Vienna. As reported, the friends from Vienna—a 27-year-old Austrian, a 28-year-old Afghan, and another 29-year-old Austrian—drowned in the Marchfeld Canal, which normally flows sluggishly, while seeking relief from the heat.
The mother of the youngest had alerted the police after her son failed to check in following the outing last Monday. Divers from the volunteer fire department, who recovered the bodies, confirmed the worst fears.
“Various drugs” and items of clothing were found on the bank
One thing is certain: the popular recreational sport of stand-up paddling proved to be the young men’s fatal undoing. Not far from the scene of the accident, clothing was found on the shore near a weir, alongside the three boards. And, as a spokesperson for the Lower Austria State Police confirmed, “various drugs.”
The Underestimated Danger of Weirs
Apparently, the three friends paddled to their deaths while under the influence of drugs. Incidentally, weirs claim the lives of swimmers every year. It appears the young men wanted to paddle through the weir, which is strictly prohibited. The treacherous current and the powerful whirlpools are considered an underestimated danger. Once caught in the water’s grip, you are sucked into the foaming vortex—and there is no escape...
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