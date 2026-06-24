World Cup upset: South Africa advances to the knockout stage!

Captain’s Substitution Proves Ineffective

At halftime, Austria winger Lee Tae-Seok left the field, replaced by captain Son Heung-min, who had been benched at the start. However, this did not improve the match; chances remained scarce on both sides for a long time. Just as Mexico was leading 2-0 in the parallel match—which would have sent the Asians to the Round of 16—Maseko crashed the South Korean party with a powerful shot. The favorite put in a valiant effort in the closing minutes but was unable to create any more good scoring opportunities.