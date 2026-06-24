World Cup Live Updates
LIVE: Canada vs. Switzerland for the top spot in the group
Final matchday in World Cup Group B: Canada hosts Switzerland in Vancouver in a head-to-head battle for first place. We’re covering the game live—see the live ticker below. The score is currently 0–0.
Click here for the live ticker:
Both teams are tied at four points, but the “Maple Leafs” have the better goal differential after two rounds.
Canada heads into the decisive match for the group title with personnel concerns. Midfielder Ismael Kone is out for the rest of the tournament after suffering a broken leg against Qatar. Coach Jesse Marsch said the loss “weakens” his team “in the tournament.”
Davies and Jones Questionable
The availability of injured captain Alphonso Davies (thigh) is just as uncertain as that of defender Alfie Jones (ankle injury). Both players could also miss the third group stage match. To finish first in Pool B, the co-hosts need only a draw against Switzerland in Vancouver.
Meanwhile, the Swiss have finally found their stride in the World Cup with a 4-1 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina. With four points in hand, they now aim to beat the Canadians as well and secure first place. Coach Murat Yakin’s team is hoping that the aggressive pressing by Marsch’s squad will create more space. The offense, led by striker Breel Embolo, will look to exploit these openings.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.