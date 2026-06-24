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World Cup Live Updates

LIVE: Canada vs. Switzerland for the top spot in the group

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24.06.2026 05:09
Switzerland is trying to ramp up the pressure!
Switzerland is trying to ramp up the pressure!(Bild: EPA/BOB FRID)
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Von krone Sport

Final matchday in World Cup Group B: Canada hosts Switzerland in Vancouver in a head-to-head battle for first place. We’re covering the game live—see the live ticker below. The score is currently 0–0. 

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Click here for the live ticker:

Both teams are tied at four points, but the “Maple Leafs” have the better goal differential after two rounds.

(Bild: AFP/FREDERIC J. BROWN)

Canada heads into the decisive match for the group title with personnel concerns. Midfielder Ismael Kone is out for the rest of the tournament after suffering a broken leg against Qatar. Coach Jesse Marsch said the loss “weakens” his team “in the tournament.”

Davies and Jones Questionable
The availability of injured captain Alphonso Davies (thigh) is just as uncertain as that of defender Alfie Jones (ankle injury). Both players could also miss the third group stage match. To finish first in Pool B, the co-hosts need only a draw against Switzerland in Vancouver.

Meanwhile, the Swiss have finally found their stride in the World Cup with a 4-1 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina. With four points in hand, they now aim to beat the Canadians as well and secure first place. Coach Murat Yakin’s team is hoping that the aggressive pressing by Marsch’s squad will create more space. The offense, led by striker Breel Embolo, will look to exploit these openings.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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