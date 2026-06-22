Emergency responders on the scene
Power Outage: About 1,000 Vienna Households Affected
A technical malfunction at a substation caused a power outage on Monday in Vienna’s Währing district. Wiener Netze is working around the clock to resolve the issue. Power is now being restored gradually.
For many households in Währing, the afternoon suddenly meant “lights out.” According to Wiener Netze, the outage occurred at 3:09 p.m. A spokesperson stated that it was triggered by a ground fault—a type of short circuit—in a nearby substation. This activated the power grid’s safety mechanism, leading to the temporary outage.
Areas around Gersthof and Gürtel affected
About 1,000 households were affected, according to the grid operator’s statement to the “Krone.” The affected area extends from Windmühlhöhe along Peter-Jordan-Straße near the Döbling Cemetery to the surrounding areas of Gersthof around the Pablo Neruda Monument. Areas near Türkenschanzplatz are also currently without power.
Another area in Währing near the Währinger Gürtel, near the Old AKH, is also affected. The outage extends from Martinstraße near Anton-Baumann-Park, through Klostergasse near Ebner-Eschenbach-Park, to parts of Schopenhauerstraße. Power outages are occurring there as well.
Power is being restored step by step
Two cables were damaged in the ground fault. Wiener Netze is already working around the clock to resolve the issue and is gradually reconnecting the affected areas to the grid. The company does not currently anticipate a prolonged outage.
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