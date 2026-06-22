Family is doing well
Birth at a Fast-Food Restaurant: Emily Was in a Hurry
No one could have anticipated a birth at a fast-food restaurant on Thursday evening. A heavily pregnant woman from Lower Austria gave birth to her daughter at a location on Jedletzberger Straße in Vienna—all within a matter of minutes.
The expectant mother had actually been on her way to the hospital after her contractions began. But suddenly, everything happened very quickly: When the pushing contractions started, the car had to pull over near the restaurant. Little Emily was already born before the emergency responders, who had been alerted, even arrived.
Quick Birth
“The baby was in a particular hurry,” reports the Samaritan Association of Vienna. When paramedics Florian Seidl and his colleague received the call shortly before the end of their shift, they set off immediately. By the time they arrived on the scene, the baby girl had already been born. The paramedics attended to the mother and newborn and prepared to cut the umbilical cord.
Father Cut the Umbilical Cord
A particularly emotional moment followed shortly afterward: The father, who had rushed to the scene straight from his night shift, was allowed to cut his daughter’s umbilical cord himself.
For the family, the unusual birth location was ultimately a minor detail. In an interview with the “Krone,” the parents expressed their overwhelming joy and gratitude. Mother Monica and little Emily are doing well and were taken to the hospital after receiving initial care.
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read the original article here.
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