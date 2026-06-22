A Bitter Setback
Diagnosis is in! DFB defender out for the World Cup
Bitter news for Germany at the World Cup! Nico Schlotterbeck will no longer be available to the DFB team for the remainder of the tournament. An MRI scan on Sunday confirmed the sad news: The defender has suffered a torn medial ligament in his left ankle.
According to Sky, the scan revealed that the Dortmund player has suffered a torn medial ligament in his left ankle. As a result, the 29-time national team player will be sidelined for at least two months and will not be able to play in the ongoing World Cup.
Schlotterbeck had been injured early in the match against Ivory Coast. Initially, the defender was treated with ice and returned to the field briefly. After halftime, however, it was over for him, and he had to be substituted.
Nagelsmann Praises Rüdiger
National team coach Julian Nagelsmann reacted by bringing Antonio Rüdiger into the game. The Real Madrid defender is now expected to replace Schlotterbeck for the remainder of the tournament. “Antonio did well; he was very focused,” Nagelsmann said after the match about the substitute.
It was particularly noteworthy that Rüdiger made an immediate impact despite a lack of match practice. “The Real Madrid star hadn’t had any match rhythm over the past two to three weeks, yet he still found his footing right away in this intense match.”
’s Return to the Starting LineupRüdiger had lost his starting spot on the German national team during his own injury layoff in the fall. Since then, Schlotterbeck and Jonathan Tah have formed the DFB squad’s center-back duo.
Following Schlotterbeck’s injury-related withdrawal from the World Cup, the Madrid native is now expected to reclaim his permanent spot in the starting lineup. Germany faces Ecuador on Thursday (10 p.m. CEST).
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