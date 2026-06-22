Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Potential for Conflict

Is Lionel Messi causing a rift in the Austrian locker room?

Nachrichten
22.06.2026 12:58
Michael Gregoritsch (right) wants Lionel Messi’s (left) jersey.
Michael Gregoritsch (right) wants Lionel Messi’s (left) jersey.(Bild: GEPA)
Porträt von Anatol Szadeczky-Kardoss
Von Anatol Szadeczky-Kardoss

A jersey worn by global superstar Lionel Messi? That’s probably every soccer fan and player’s dream. Michael Gregoritsch is no exception—though after the match against Argentina, he’ll likely have to outmaneuver one or two teammates if he wants to snag the jersey of the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner during the customary post-match jersey swap. 

0 Kommentare

In a conversation with influencer and comedian Maximilian Ratzenböck, Gregoritsch had already explained that he had no intention of provoking Messi during the game—after all, the Augsburg striker is hoping to convince the 38-year-old to swap jerseys. 

A Battle for Messi’s Jersey?
However, there’s a risk that his teammates might be pursuing the same plan. While numerous other top stars—including Lautaro Martinez, Enzo Fernandez, and others—are likely to take the field against Rangnick’s squad, Messi’s jersey is probably still a cut above the rest.

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi(Bild: AFP/TODD KIRKLAND)

Could the superstar even spark a dispute in the ÖFB locker room? In any case, it wouldn’t be the first time players have fought over the Argentine’s jersey. In 2012, for example, the two Leverkusen pros Michal Kadlec and Manuel Friedrich got into a spat over Messi’s jersey during a Champions League match against Barcelona. Although Messi granted both their wishes and gave them his jersey both at halftime and after the final whistle, Rudi Völler, then sporting director at Leverkusen, took action afterward. Kadlec and Friedrich had to auction off their jerseys for a good cause.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
22.06.2026 12:58
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf