Potential for Conflict
Is Lionel Messi causing a rift in the Austrian locker room?
A jersey worn by global superstar Lionel Messi? That’s probably every soccer fan and player’s dream. Michael Gregoritsch is no exception—though after the match against Argentina, he’ll likely have to outmaneuver one or two teammates if he wants to snag the jersey of the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner during the customary post-match jersey swap.
In a conversation with influencer and comedian Maximilian Ratzenböck, Gregoritsch had already explained that he had no intention of provoking Messi during the game—after all, the Augsburg striker is hoping to convince the 38-year-old to swap jerseys.
A Battle for Messi’s Jersey?
However, there’s a risk that his teammates might be pursuing the same plan. While numerous other top stars—including Lautaro Martinez, Enzo Fernandez, and others—are likely to take the field against Rangnick’s squad, Messi’s jersey is probably still a cut above the rest.
Could the superstar even spark a dispute in the ÖFB locker room? In any case, it wouldn’t be the first time players have fought over the Argentine’s jersey. In 2012, for example, the two Leverkusen pros Michal Kadlec and Manuel Friedrich got into a spat over Messi’s jersey during a Champions League match against Barcelona. Although Messi granted both their wishes and gave them his jersey both at halftime and after the final whistle, Rudi Völler, then sporting director at Leverkusen, took action afterward. Kadlec and Friedrich had to auction off their jerseys for a good cause.
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