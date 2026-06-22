Is Lionel Messi causing a rift in the Austrian locker room?

Could the superstar even spark a dispute in the ÖFB locker room? In any case, it wouldn’t be the first time players have fought over the Argentine’s jersey. In 2012, for example, the two Leverkusen pros Michal Kadlec and Manuel Friedrich got into a spat over Messi’s jersey during a Champions League match against Barcelona. Although Messi granted both their wishes and gave them his jersey both at halftime and after the final whistle, Rudi Völler, then sporting director at Leverkusen, took action afterward. Kadlec and Friedrich had to auction off their jerseys for a good cause.