Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Austrian National Team Ahead of a Big Match

Messi is already waiting! “We have to be a tough team to beat”

Nachrichten
19.06.2026 14:05
As a team, we want to take Lionel Messi out of the game.
As a team, we want to take Lionel Messi out of the game.(Bild: Sepp Pail, AFP/ROBERTO SCHMIDT)
Porträt von Rainer Bortenschlager
Von Rainer Bortenschlager

After a successful World Cup opener, all Austrians are eagerly anticipating the showdown with Lionel Messi’s Argentines. His hat trick has also impressed the ÖFB players. “He’s the best player who ever lived,” Romano Schmid emphasizes. 

0 Kommentare

The post-match analysis following the 3-1 win over Jordan was brief; positive emotions prevailed among the team players after their successful World Cup debut. They savored the moment—before the excitement in the tunnel of San Francisco’s massive Bay Area Stadium grew even greater: Lionel here, Messi there! Three goals in the 3–0 win over Algeria. More than just a statement. On Monday, the match of all matches will take place in Dallas—from an Austrian perspective.

“We watched Argentina’s first half before we drove to the stadium,” grinned captain David Alaba. “Messi is incredible; the fact that he started the tournament with a hat trick right off the bat is insane. Thank goodness he did it now—hopefully not against us.”

“Make it as tough as possible”
Many have tried to stop him, and most have failed—Konrad Laimer has an idea: “Maybe we can play a little more freely.” Just one point from the next two games is enough to advance to the knockout stage. “Argentina is a world-class team,” said Laimer. “We’ll prepare as we always do, make it as tough as possible for them—no one wants to play against us.”

Of course, the “Gauchos” aren’t “just” Messi, the 38-year-old phenomenon. “When I look at who else they have on the bench,” head coach Ralf Rangnick points out, referring to the concentration of world-class talent in the 3-0 win over Algeria. “But it’s hard to believe that Messi is almost 40 and still plays like that. He’s an absolute phenomenon—you can only tip your hat to him and marvel in disbelief.”

But that’s exactly what mustn’t happen on Monday—no one can afford to be frozen in awe—though Romano Schmid, who scored the dream goal to make it 1–0 against Jordan, makes no attempt to hide his excitement: “Argentina is world-class, perhaps the best team I’ve ever played against. Because they throw themselves into every play, combined with their ball-handling—it’s going to be extraordinary.”

“Just a human being”
And Messi? “For me personally, Messi is the best player who ever lived,” Schmid says without a moment’s hesitation. While others still hesitate when comparing him to Cristiano Ronaldo. Rangnick, who once coached the Portuguese player at Manchester United, refuses to rank them: “Because they’re different types of players.”

Alex Schlager will have to show all his skills against Lionel Messi.
Alex Schlager will have to show all his skills against Lionel Messi.(Bild: AFP/STU FORSTER)

Goalie Alex Schlager, who—after missing EURO 2024—now shone in his debut on an even bigger stage, is more definitive: “I’m more of a Ronaldo guy. But Messi has an incredible aura and presence.” Austria’s “number one” has a lot ahead of him—Schlager: “It’ll be a fantastic experience playing against the world champions. We want to be the best Austria has to offer; then we can also pose challenges for them. You can even force Argentina into making mistakes. Individually, they can’t be better than us, but they’re only human, too.”

Even Lionel Messi. The phenomenon. He’s already played against Alaba, Kevin Danso, and the rest, but never against eleven Austrians. And they’re going to be a tough nut to crack!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
19.06.2026 14:05
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf