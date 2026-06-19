Austrian National Team Ahead of a Big Match
Messi is already waiting! “We have to be a tough team to beat”
After a successful World Cup opener, all Austrians are eagerly anticipating the showdown with Lionel Messi’s Argentines. His hat trick has also impressed the ÖFB players. “He’s the best player who ever lived,” Romano Schmid emphasizes.
The post-match analysis following the 3-1 win over Jordan was brief; positive emotions prevailed among the team players after their successful World Cup debut. They savored the moment—before the excitement in the tunnel of San Francisco’s massive Bay Area Stadium grew even greater: Lionel here, Messi there! Three goals in the 3–0 win over Algeria. More than just a statement. On Monday, the match of all matches will take place in Dallas—from an Austrian perspective.
“We watched Argentina’s first half before we drove to the stadium,” grinned captain David Alaba. “Messi is incredible; the fact that he started the tournament with a hat trick right off the bat is insane. Thank goodness he did it now—hopefully not against us.”
“Make it as tough as possible”
Many have tried to stop him, and most have failed—Konrad Laimer has an idea: “Maybe we can play a little more freely.” Just one point from the next two games is enough to advance to the knockout stage. “Argentina is a world-class team,” said Laimer. “We’ll prepare as we always do, make it as tough as possible for them—no one wants to play against us.”
Of course, the “Gauchos” aren’t “just” Messi, the 38-year-old phenomenon. “When I look at who else they have on the bench,” head coach Ralf Rangnick points out, referring to the concentration of world-class talent in the 3-0 win over Algeria. “But it’s hard to believe that Messi is almost 40 and still plays like that. He’s an absolute phenomenon—you can only tip your hat to him and marvel in disbelief.”
But that’s exactly what mustn’t happen on Monday—no one can afford to be frozen in awe—though Romano Schmid, who scored the dream goal to make it 1–0 against Jordan, makes no attempt to hide his excitement: “Argentina is world-class, perhaps the best team I’ve ever played against. Because they throw themselves into every play, combined with their ball-handling—it’s going to be extraordinary.”
“Just a human being”
And Messi? “For me personally, Messi is the best player who ever lived,” Schmid says without a moment’s hesitation. While others still hesitate when comparing him to Cristiano Ronaldo. Rangnick, who once coached the Portuguese player at Manchester United, refuses to rank them: “Because they’re different types of players.”
Goalie Alex Schlager, who—after missing EURO 2024—now shone in his debut on an even bigger stage, is more definitive: “I’m more of a Ronaldo guy. But Messi has an incredible aura and presence.” Austria’s “number one” has a lot ahead of him—Schlager: “It’ll be a fantastic experience playing against the world champions. We want to be the best Austria has to offer; then we can also pose challenges for them. You can even force Argentina into making mistakes. Individually, they can’t be better than us, but they’re only human, too.”
Even Lionel Messi. The phenomenon. He’s already played against Alaba, Kevin Danso, and the rest, but never against eleven Austrians. And they’re going to be a tough nut to crack!
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