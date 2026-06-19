Herzog: Posch? “He’ll have to be honest about that…”

“Now we have to wait and see how he can handle the pain, how severe it is. Only the player himself can decide that, and he has to be honest about it and say, ‘Okay, I can go into every tackle, every header duel.’ As a defender, he has to be able to do that,” the “Krone” columnist emphasized in an ORF interview. “If not, it’s better for him to say, ‘Unfortunately, I just couldn’t make it after all.’ Then someone else will have to step into the breach.”