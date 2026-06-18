“Relaunch”: ID Austria Gets New Features

“ida” is set to simplify interactions with government agencies soon

The chatbot “ida,”meanwhile, will be available both in the app and on websites such as oesterreich.gv.at starting at the end of July this year. The digital assistant is intended as a first step toward further AI-based services in public administration. In future phases, “ida” will not only provide citizens with information but—upon explicit request and with clear authorization—also assist them with digital interactions with government agencies.