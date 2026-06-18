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Mobile Power of Attorney &amp; More

“Relaunch”: ID Austria Gets New Features

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18.06.2026 10:04
An AI chatbot is scheduled to be integrated into the ID Austria app at the end of July.
An AI chatbot is scheduled to be integrated into the ID Austria app at the end of July.(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
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Von krone.at

The ID Austria citizen services app has gained new features: As of now, it supports the mobile use of powers of attorney. For the first time, users can log in to digital services on behalf of another person using their mobile devices.

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The “eAusweise” digital ID platform is now also accessible directly from the app’s home screen with the latest update. Starting in late July 2026, “ida,” an AI-based chatbot, will also be available.

The “relaunch,” which was presented by State Secretary Alexander Pröll (ÖVP) at a press conference on Thursday, simplifies administrative processes for families, relatives, businesses, and professional representatives. For example, the mobile power of attorney allows for the pickup of medications on behalf of relatives. However, both individuals must still be registered with ID Austria.

Another new feature is a link integrated into the ID Austria app that leads to digital IDs, though these still open in a separate window. Both applications will therefore remain in use for the time being. Pröll emphasized, however, that there will be no uncontrolled proliferation of citizen service apps. His long-term goal is to merge several apps into a single one in the future.

“ida” is set to simplify interactions with government agencies soon
The chatbot “ida,meanwhile, will be available both in the app and on websites such as oesterreich.gv.at starting at the end of July this year. The digital assistant is intended as a first step toward further AI-based services in public administration. In future phases, “ida” will not only provide citizens with information but—upon explicit request and with clear authorization—also assist them with digital interactions with government agencies.

“The initiative aims to use artificial intelligence in public administration in a responsible, secure, and user-oriented manner,” Pröll explained. For many issues, “ida” is intended to serve as the first point of contact—around the clock.

Pröll also reported that the number of ID Austria users has now surpassed the six-million mark. To promote further adoption, another service tour is scheduled to take place in July and August.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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