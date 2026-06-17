Light and Shadow
ÖFB Ratings Against Jordan: Duo Performed at Their Best
A World Cup opener with highs and lows: Alex Schlager and Philipp Lienhart delivered convincing performances. Marcel Sabitzer, Romano Schmid, and Nicolas Seiwald were strong. The forwards need to step up much more. The ratings for Austria’s national team against Jordan by “Krone” editor Christian Reichel ...
Our rating scale: 6 – ready for the national team, 5 – very strong, 4 – strong, 3 – solid, 2 – weak, 1 – not his day, 0 – played too briefly.
Alexander Schlager: Grade 5
He was busier than expected, especially before halftime: He defused a deflected shot, made two strong saves, and got lucky when the ball hit the crossbar. He was not at fault for the goal conceded.
Stefan Posch: Grade 3
Decisive in one-on-one situations, made good contributions going forward—particularly prominent in the opening quarter-hour, but lost momentum as the game went on. He failed to capitalize on two good chances and was unlucky with a handball call before the 2-1 goal that was later disallowed.
Philipp Lienhart: Grade 5
Exuded his usual calm in the center of defense alongside Alaba. Blocked a dangerous shot from an opponent with his back and made another crucial clearance with his head. Very strong!
David Alaba: Grade 3
The captain tried to make his mark on the game right from the start—in the end, the positives of his performance outweighed the negatives.
Philipp Mwene: Grade 3
Whenever the Jordanians posed a threat, it was often down his side. He didn’t always look completely in control in one-on-one situations there. Overall, a solid performance.
Nicolas Seiwald: Grade 4
Fulfilled his role in central midfield and was very alert defensively.
Xaver Schlager: Grade 3
He skillfully plugged a few gaps at first, but lost the ball before the 1-1 equalizer.
Marcel Sabitzer: Grade 4
Whether crossing or passing, he added technical finesse to the Austrians’ play and created danger from corner kicks—one of which led to the winning goal.
Romano Schmid: Grade 4
His magnificent goal from 21 meters earned him top marks; his performance was strong overall.
Konrad Laimer: Grade 3
Ran his heart out, trying to speed up the game.
Sasa Kalajdzic: Grade 2
He was involved in many plays up front during his comeback after 975 days. However, he has plenty of room for improvement when it comes to assertiveness.
Marko Arnautovic: Grade 4
Replaced Kalajdzic at halftime and found his rhythm as the game went on—one goal was disallowed, then Jordan’s goalie made a save, before Marko finally scored on a penalty kick.
Carney Chukwuemeka: Grade 3
Brought energy to the game; came close to scoring the opening goal from close range shortly after coming on as a substitute.
Paul Wanner: Grade 3
Fitted in well.
Kevin Danso: Grade 3
Came on for Alaba and did a solid job.
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