This ruthless internal reckoning is becoming even more explosive because it comes at a time when several of the Group’s brands have had to report disappointing quarterly results. This downward spiral has also led to a steady decline in the VW stock price in recent months. The stock is now worth nearly 60 percent less than it was five years ago.

Core Business in China Suffers

“The Chinese automotive market is under increasing pressure,” the Volkswagen Group recently announced in Beijing. Furthermore, the market is not expected to recover over the course of the year, nor are losses expected to be recouped. The Wolfsburg-based company expects the overall market for new vehicles to shrink to fewer than 21 million vehicles.