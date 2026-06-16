Rubble and Flames
Kyiv fires 60 drones at Putin’s beloved Moscow
Thick columns of smoke hang over the Russian capital: According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, about 60 Ukrainian drones were fired at Moscow early Tuesday morning.
At five o’clock in the morning, loud explosions jolted people from their sleep. Dozens of drones had targeted the metropolis. The attack was so intense that all four of the city’s airports had to suspend operations. A situation that Russians now consider the new “normal”: During the holiday season, they are now experiencing numerous flight cancellations and delays almost daily.
Most of the unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted. However, one drone struck a structure on the grounds of an oil refinery in Moscow, Sobyanin reported. No one was injured. Emergency crews are now clearing debris from the downed drones.
Attacks striking at the very heart of Russia are putting increasing pressure on the Kremlin. Many privileged Russians live in Moscow. And there had always been a general consensus that President Vladimir Putin would keep the war away from the capital.
Zelenskyy Praises Intelligence Services for “Effective Work”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video of a burning object at an oil refinery:
He praised Kyiv’s intelligence services for “their effective work”; the refinery, located within Moscow’s city limits, is 500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. “Russia must be forced to end the war against our people,” demanded the president, who is attending the G7 summit in Évian, France, today.
Oil depot in southern Russia on fire
In total, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the shooting down of 172 drones over various regions. The ministry did not provide details on hits or damage.
Once again, Ukrainian drone attacks targeted oil industry facilities critical to Russia’s war economy. In southern Russia’s Krasnodar region, an oil depot in the settlement of Poltavskaya was hit and caught fire, authorities said. A county road was also closed as a result of the attack. Initially unverifiable video footage of a large cloud of smoke circulated on social media.
With these attacks on the Russian oil industry, Ukraine aims to disrupt military supplies and also target energy exports, which funnel billions into the country’s war chest. The attacks on refineries and fuel depots have already led to gasoline shortages in many places. In addition, gas prices are rising.
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