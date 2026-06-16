Instead of tobacco shops, the elderly are now being targeted

At the age of 87, a woman from Salzburg had to endure a nightmare over the weekend: Robbers attacked the woman on Saturday near her home in the Taxham district of Salzburg. The police could not yet say exactly what happened—citing the pending interview with the elderly woman, as she was still in the hospital. The elderly woman is believed to have spent the night from Saturday to Sunday injured in the entryway of her home. She was unable to call for help. Friends found the 87-year-old after she failed to show up for a meeting.