Swiss Reject Population Cap

More than a quarter of the population are foreigners; 330,000 were German nationals as of the end of 2024. According to Statistics Austria, just over 70,000 Austrians living abroad are registered in Switzerland. However, Swiss authorities estimate the number to be lower, at 45,000. This figure, however, only includes individuals with a primary residence and an Austrian passport who are permanently registered in Switzerland; it does not include dual citizens, for example.