“The Handsome Clemens”: Folk Theater at Küniglberg

“Clever Heinz” and “Good Old Gregor”

Shadow director Stocker had no trouble finding the right extras for this—the foundation board members drawn from the so-called “circles of friends” of the ÖVP and SPÖ. Their leaders, “Clever Heinz” and “Good Old Gregor,” did exactly as they were told. “Clever Heinz,” not only an amateur actor but also an amateur director, hatched an ingenious plan with his helpers: The red foundation board members would all vote for Pig, the candidate chosen by the black chancellor; then the votes would still be enough even if a few black foundation board members voted for other candidates. That way, it would look as though the blacks had voted freely and independently.