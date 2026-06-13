New Russian military buildup along the NATO border

It is not assumed that the military buildup is merely for show. Rather, Moscow aims to “build capabilities for a future large-scale confrontation with NATO,” according to sources in Sweden. This assessment is shared by Finnish experts. Samu Paukkunen of the Finnish Institute of International Affairs (FIIA) put it bluntly at a conference: “Let’s be honest: Russia has broken all the rules.” The expansion of brigades into divisions suggests that Russia is preparing for a major war.