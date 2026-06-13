Horrifying Details
Rejected love and jealousy as motives
Following the femicide in Taufkirchen an der Pram (Schärding district), further horrific details emerged the day after the crime. The perpetrator (29) is alleged to have killed his fellow teacher (28) in the school library with a dagger and a firearm out of unrequited love and jealousy.
While investigators initially assumed there had been a previous relationship between the perpetrator and the victim, new information emerged the day after the murder. Instead, the 29-year-old teacher is said to have killed his colleague out of jealousy and unrequited love. In any case, the victim and perpetrator are said to have had no prior relationship. “The trigger for the crime was presumably that the young woman had recently started seeing a boyfriend,” said Alois Ebner, spokesperson for the Ried District Attorney’s Office.
Weapon legally owned
The murder of the young woman ultimately took place in the school library on Friday afternoon. The perpetrator is said to have stabbed his female victim (28) multiple times in the neck with a dagger-like weapon in the early afternoon and then shot her three times in the head.
The 29-year-old legally owned the weapon. The man then drove away in his car and crashed into a tree at full speed. “Just before that, he shot himself in the head,” Ebner reports. There were no direct witnesses to the crime. After the victim’s mother became concerned because her daughter did not come home after school, she drove to the middle school in Taufkirchen an der Pram. There she saw her daughter’s car parked in the lot. A search of the building then began. The body was finally discovered in the library.
Our thoughts are with all the relatives and the school community during these difficult hours. We would like to express our sincere condolences to them.
Christine Haberlander und Bildungsdirektor Alfred Klampfer
Crisis intervention is required
The Department of Education immediately initiated measures to support the students, the teaching staff, and the family members. “The relevant authorities are working closely together to ensure the best possible care for the school community and to coordinate the next steps in a coordinated manner,” according to a press release. Crisis intervention measures were initiated immediately after the incident became known. Crisis Assistance Upper Austria conducted an initial intervention on Friday evening.
On Sunday, a coordination meeting will take place with representatives from Crisis Assistance Upper Austria, the affected school, the municipality, and the Department of Education to coordinate further measures. Parents will be informed afterward about the arrangements for school operations on Monday.
If you or someone close to you is in a mental health crisis or experiencing suicidal thoughts, please contact the telephone counseling service at 142. Additional crisis hotlines and emergency numbers can be foundHERE.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.