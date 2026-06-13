Rejected love and jealousy as motives

The 29-year-old legally owned the weapon. The man then drove away in his car and crashed into a tree at full speed. “Just before that, he shot himself in the head,” Ebner reports. There were no direct witnesses to the crime. After the victim’s mother became concerned because her daughter did not come home after school, she drove to the middle school in Taufkirchen an der Pram. There she saw her daughter’s car parked in the lot. A search of the building then began. The body was finally discovered in the library.