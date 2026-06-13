“Perfect timing”
Sweet baby news followed World Cup masterpiece
A dream World Cup start for the U.S. and Giovanni Reyna: After his dream goal in the 4-1 win over Paraguay, the 23-year-old also announced some sweet baby news.
What a stroke of genius! With the outside of his foot, Giovanni Reyna curled the ball into the far corner in the eighth minute of stoppage time on Friday. A historic goal—because with it, the Borussia Mönchengladbach forward sealed the USA’s biggest win in World Cup history.
And his celebration was something else! As he celebrated, he tucked the ball under his jersey and put his thumb in his mouth—the infamous “baby celebration.” The 23-year-old and his wife Chloe are expecting their first child.
“I’ve known for a few months now, so I was waiting for the perfect moment,” Reyna explained after the match. “This just felt like it.”
Now Australia awaits
With a 4-1 rout in their opener, the U.S. team confirmed its status as the favorite in Group D. On Friday (9 p.m./live on the sportkrone.at ticker), the second group match against Australia awaits.
“For me, it’s very simple: Whatever I can do to help this team, I’ll do it,” Reyna said, hoping for a successful World Cup on home soil.
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