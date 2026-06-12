Patience at an end
Rangnick’s move to AC Milan apparently off the table
Ralf Rangnick to AC Milan? There had been much speculation about this in recent days, but ultimately the deal appears to have fallen through. According to the Italian newspaper “Gazzetta dello Sport,” the Austrian coach felt the wait for a response from the Italians had gone on too long.
About two weeks ago, Rangnick met with club owner Gerry Cardinale and club advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Vienna. The “Rossoneri’s” plan was to bring the German to Milan as technical director.
Rangnick wanted full control
An offer that Rangnick likely considered, though the 67-year-old reportedly would have liked concrete information—preferably before the World Cup. His demands: full control over the coaching staff and freedom in selecting youth coaches, scouts, and other staff members.
According to “Gazzetta,” however, little to nothing has likely happened since then, and Rangnick’s patience is likely running out. No agreement on the demands means no further talks.
Pröll breathes a sigh of relief
Good news for the Red-White-Red: with the rejection of AC Milan, ÖFB Supervisory Board Chairman Josef Pröll can now envision a strong chance of keeping Rangnick on board as head coach of the Austrian men’s national team.
Plus: with no Milan negotiations on his mind, Austria’s head coach can focus fully on the upcoming World Cup group stage matches. On Wednesday (6 a.m., CET), our team faces Jordan, followed by matches against Argentina (June 22) and Algeria (June 28, CET).
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