Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Patience at an end

Rangnick’s move to AC Milan apparently off the table

Nachrichten
12.06.2026 18:14
Ralf Rangnick has apparently turned down AC Milan.
Ralf Rangnick has apparently turned down AC Milan.(Bild: GEPA)
Porträt von Anatol Szadeczky-Kardoss
Von Anatol Szadeczky-Kardoss

Ralf Rangnick to AC Milan? There had been much speculation about this in recent days, but ultimately the deal appears to have fallen through. According to the Italian newspaper “Gazzetta dello Sport,” the Austrian coach felt the wait for a response from the Italians had gone on too long.

0 Kommentare

About two weeks ago, Rangnick met with club owner Gerry Cardinale and club advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Vienna. The “Rossoneri’s” plan was to bring the German to Milan as technical director.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had traveled to Vienna for talks with Rangnick.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic had traveled to Vienna for talks with Rangnick.(Bild: Krone KREATIV/GEPA pictures)

Rangnick wanted full control
An offer that Rangnick likely considered, though the 67-year-old reportedly would have liked concrete information—preferably before the World Cup. His demands: full control over the coaching staff and freedom in selecting youth coaches, scouts, and other staff members.

According to “Gazzetta,” however, little to nothing has likely happened since then, and Rangnick’s patience is likely running out. No agreement on the demands means no further talks.

Josef Pröll (left) is growing more hopeful that Rangnick will stay on board a little longer.
Josef Pröll (left) is growing more hopeful that Rangnick will stay on board a little longer.(Bild: APA/EXPA)

Pröll breathes a sigh of relief
Good news for the Red-White-Red: with the rejection of AC Milan, ÖFB Supervisory Board Chairman Josef Pröll can now envision a strong chance of keeping Rangnick on board as head coach of the Austrian men’s national team. 

Plus: with no Milan negotiations on his mind, Austria’s head coach can focus fully on the upcoming World Cup group stage matches. On Wednesday (6 a.m., CET), our team faces Jordan, followed by matches against Argentina (June 22) and Algeria (June 28, CET).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
12.06.2026 18:14
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf