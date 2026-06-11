Odermatt and Co. celebrate: FIS President must go!

Eliasch had assumed the presidency in June 2021 as the successor to Gian Franco Kasper; in 2022, he was reelected without an opponent under controversial circumstances. Since then, there had been numerous disputes between the FIS chief and major federations such as the ÖSV. Now, Ospelt, who has served on the FIS Council for two years, is expected to steer the federation into calmer waters. The lawyer headed the Liechtenstein Ski Association from 2016 to 2023. His term as FIS president will last four years.