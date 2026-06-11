Confession after the crime
Vienna Axe Murderer Breaks Up Prostitution Ring
After committing an unspeakable act of violence against a 16-year-old boy, Ingo S. made a confession. He led the officers to a bar in Vienna’s Margareten district, where minors were being offered for sex. Now the public prosecutor’s office is investigating more than a dozen suspects for human trafficking, promoting prostitution of minors—and also pedophilia.
Boris (name changed) was 14 years old when he first experienced violence at the hands of a client in Bulgaria. Two years later, he came to Austria—forced into prostitution by his family. In an inconspicuous bar in the 5th district, the teenager was forced to work as a prostitute and was set up with much older clients by his older brother.
50 axe blows against a 16-year-old
This included Ingo S. via Facebook. At the time, he was nearly 30 years older and regularly paid 16-year-old Boris for sex and weekends together. In his twisted world, S. interpreted this exploitation of the teenager as a romantic relationship; he fell in love with the Bulgarian—unrequited, of course. For which Boris ultimately paid with his life. When the Viennese man murdered him on October 7, 2024, with 50 axe blows.
Confession Before Suicide
During police interrogations, Ingo S.—a successful employee—wallowed in self-pity, breaking down in tears every time he was shown a photo of the 16-year-old. But he was willing to make a confession before the 45-year-old was sentenced to life in prison at the Vienna Regional Court last June. And took his own life in prison shortly thereafter. The story of Ingo S. thus came to an end, but the police investigation was only just getting started.
In my opinion, the waiter is the hub. He knows all the boys and has all the contacts.
Ingo S. in seiner polizeilichen Vernehmung
And he led them to the unassuming establishment in the 5th district. There, the operators are said to have been offering young boys for sex for years—already under a different name. Especially from Bulgaria. During his interrogation in February 2025, Ingo S. reported on 16- and 17-year-olds who had sex with much older men for a few euros. Particularly shocking: The Viennese man also knew of a boy as young as twelve who was handed over to a pedophile.
The Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office is now conducting an investigation against up to 15 suspects: clients, other guests—and particularly the two operators and the head waiter of the so-called “Boyscafé.” The charges are serious: human trafficking, facilitating prostitution of minors, and in a few cases even pedophilia. The case file mentions up to 15 victims—including Boris, who, however, can no longer testify as a witness...
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