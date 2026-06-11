Vienna Axe Murderer Breaks Up Prostitution Ring

And he led them to the unassuming establishment in the 5th district. There, the operators are said to have been offering young boys for sex for years—already under a different name. Especially from Bulgaria. During his interrogation in February 2025, Ingo S. reported on 16- and 17-year-olds who had sex with much older men for a few euros. Particularly shocking: The Viennese man also knew of a boy as young as twelve who was handed over to a pedophile.