Attacks and Bites
Aggressive Cat Terrifies Entire Neighborhood
A highly aggressive feline is currently causing a stir in the Korneuburg district (Lower Austria)—and, for many residents, fear and anxiety as well. The tomcat is said to have been roaming the neighborhood for months, repeatedly attacking people and animals. The case has even ended up in court.
It almost sounds like a bad joke: a cat that breaks into strangers’ homes, damages window screens, and attacks anything that moves, including other cats and neighbors. At the swimming pond in Bisamberg, however, this is a bitter reality. The incidents have been increasing for months, as one reader reported to the “Krone.”
Numerous cats in the neighborhood are said to have already been seriously injured. Other people’s property apparently isn’t spared either and is being damaged. Many residents now consistently avoid the feline and steer clear of it. After all, the tomcat is said to attack people as well. The photos (see below) speak for themselves.
Woman Attacked by Tomcat in Her Apartment
Neighbor Larissa has likely been hit the hardest so far. Her case also illustrates the insidious way in which the cat sneaks up on its victims. According to the neighbor, the young woman was attacked so severely in her own home that she had to be treated twice in the emergency room. The neighbor heard Larissa’s screams at the time and rushed to her aid.
According to the concerned neighbor, the consequences are being felt throughout the neighborhood. Families with small children report “growing unease,” and many parents are now reluctant to let their children go outside. Seniors are also said to be feeling increasingly uneasy. Yet so far, nothing has been done. The cat, which is reportedly even equipped with a tracking chip by its owners, remains at large.
Owners show “no remorse”
Residents say they have repeatedly tried to talk to the cat’s owners. But they show “no remorse,” according to the “Krone” reader. “They take no responsibility and do nothing to prevent further attacks.”
First court hearing inconclusive
Eventually, the neighbors had had enough: a complaint was filed with the police in Korneuburg, and the case eventually ended up in court. So far, however, with no result, it is said. The next hearing is scheduled to take place in the fall. Until then, the cat is likely to continue roaming freely and causing unrest in the neighborhood.
Anyone who keeps a dangerous animal and calmly accepts the suffering of others bears full responsibility for any further incidents.
Ein verärgerter „Krone“-Leser
The neighbor remains determined, however: “The K. family must be held fully accountable—because anyone who keeps a dangerous animal and calmly accepts the suffering of others bears full responsibility for any further incidents.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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