Dead, hundreds injured: Settler violence escalates

Threatened by Hamas in Gaza

While Palestinians in the West Bank face threats of settler violence, those in the Gaza Strip are exposed to the brutality of the radical Islamic group Hamas, as the commission emphasizes. Over the past two years, it identified 249 cases of executions and severe physical violence in the Gaza Strip, resulting in at least 108 deaths and 384 injuries. According to the report, forces affiliated with Hamas were involved in at least 60 of these incidents. These acts constituted war crimes such as murder and torture, as well as violations of human rights and humanitarian law.