Dream relay record on Williams’ debut

Two major victories in Zurich

In addition to her 10.96 in Rio, she ran under 11.00 seconds once more ten years ago in Kingston with a time of 10.97. Just how sensationally fast Williams once was is also shown by the fact that she won the 100m twice at the legendary “Weltklasse” meet in Zurich—in 2016 and 2017, her two best years, when she ran faster than 11.10 a total of ten times. Williams recently demonstrated that she is still in a class of her own: with times of 11.24 and 11.28, she posted strong season-best times in 2024 and 2025. She is a great addition to the team ahead of the European Championships.