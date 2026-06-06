"Warning" left behind
Gang of youths beats and threatens ticket inspectors
A gang of youths is spreading fear and terror in the St. Pölten area of Lower Austria. A railway employee has already been brutally attacked, and further attacks have been announced in writing (see photo).
“Keep checking tickets and you’re dead! You know Opi the ticket inspector got 10–15 blows.” (sic!) With this threat—left at the train station in Kreisbach near Wilhelmsburg in the St. Pölten district—around ten boys and girls are causing a stir.
Four members of the self-proclaimed “Street Gang 187” are said to have already struck in early May, in the truest sense of the word. During an evening train ride from Wilhelmsburg to St. Pölten, a 15-year-old is said to have repeatedly punched a conductor in the face because the group could not produce a valid ticket. Shortly afterward, the message was left in black marker.
Boy Caught with a Knife
According to information from “Krone,” the youths, who live in the region, are said to regularly travel between St. Pölten and Wilhelmsburg as fare evaders or with fake IDs. During a routine check, one of the boys was already caught with a knife. In addition, the majority of the youths had previously come into conflict with the law—including for property damage and assault.
Charges for assault
ÖBB and the police have stepped up inspections at train stations. It cannot currently be ruled out that there could be at least verbal attacks during ticket inspections in the future. The youths have been charged, and investigations are underway for property damage, assault, and making dangerous threats.
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