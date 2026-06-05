Ten minutes later, Naschenweng narrowly missed her second goal with a left-footed shot that hit the crossbar. That nearly came back to haunt them. In the closing minutes, the Slovenians pressed hard for the equalizer, but El Sherif made a strong save on a shot by Zala Kustrin (81') and kept a clean sheet for the rest of the match. She was lucky that the crossbar saved her on a shot by Izabela Krizaj in the final play (93'). That sealed the first victory in the current qualifiers. Söndergaard, 67, who had replaced Schriebl at the end of April, could breathe a sigh of relief.