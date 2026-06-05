Waiting for a new lung
Mette-Marit’s doctor: “Only one year left to live”
Time is running out. After it was announced that Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit (52) had been placed on the waiting list for a lung transplant, her doctors have now spoken openly for the first time about the dramatic circumstances.
At a press conference in Oslo, the doctors made it clear: The wife of Crown Prince Haakon is not receiving special treatment. She meets the same criteria as any other patient on the transplant list.
One of these criteria is likely to shock many people: “The patient must be so ill that we have reason to believe they have only one year left to live,” explained Mette-Marit’s attending physician, Are Holm, chief physician and lung specialist at Rikshospitalet in Oslo.
’shealth has deteriorated significantlyJust last Friday morning, the Norwegian Royal House announced that, following a comprehensive medical examination, the Crown Princess had been placed on the waiting list for a lung transplant. The day before, Mette-Marit had already undergone several hours of examinations at Rikshospitalet.
Now her doctors have confirmed just how serious the situation actually is. “The Crown Princess’s condition has deteriorated significantly over the past six months,” Holm told the assembled journalists.
Using X-rays of pulmonary fibrosis—not Mette-Marit’s—the doctors explained how the disease progresses in many patients.
“The only solution is a transplant”
While there are medications that could slow the progression of the disease, a lung transplant is now the only way to save Mette-Marit’s life in the long term.
However: “A lot of things have to go right for the right organ to be found for the right patient,” Holm explained.
A suitable donor lung could come not only from Norway, but also from other Scandinavian or European countries. However, no one can predict when a suitable organ will be found.
Doctors offer hope regarding the waiting time
Despite the dramatic diagnosis, there is at least one piece of good news. While in the past up to 20 percent of patients died before they could even undergo a transplant, waiting lists have since become significantly shorter. The current waiting times are comparatively short, the doctors emphasized.
Nevertheless, a strict rule now applies to Mette-Marit: She must be reachable at all times and is not allowed to leave the country. As soon as a suitable donor lung is found, she must be taken to the hospital immediately.
Risky Open-Chest Surgery
The doctors also spoke unusually openly about the risks of the upcoming surgery. Heart and lung surgeon Arnt Fiane explained that the procedure would be performed under general anesthesia and could take several hours.
“The heart is stopped. The diseased lungs are removed. That may be the most difficult phase of the entire operation,” said the expert. The surgery normally takes between three and five hours. A prolonged stay in the intensive care unit is required afterward.
The numbers are alarming
But even a successful transplant does not mean the all-clear. According to doctors, about one in eight patients dies within the first year after a lung transplant. After five years, only about half of those affected are still alive. Ten years after the procedure, around 55 percent of patients are still alive.
Holm also emphasized: “Behind every transplant lies a tragedy. A person has died.” Behind every organ donation lies another story.
For Mette-Marit and her family, the most difficult wait of their lives is now beginning. Every phone call could be the decisive one—the call that gives her a new chance at life.
Daughter moves her studies to Oslo
Their daughter, Princess Ingrid-Alexandra, has put her studies on hold, and it has already been confirmed that she will study in Oslo during the fall semester. According to the royal court, her brother, Prince Sverre Magnus (20), is set to study at a university in Europe starting this fall as planned. However, he intends to return home if “the situation requires it.”
According to the royal court, Crown Prince Haakon (52) will limit long trips from now on in order to be with his wife. The grand celebration of the couple’s silver wedding anniversary (25th wedding anniversary)—they were married on August 25, 2001—has been canceled for now and postponed to a later date.
Another difficult date cannot be postponed: On June 15, the court verdict regarding Marius Hoiby, the Crown Princess’s eldest son from a previous relationship, will be announced. He was charged with 40 criminal offenses during the trial. His attempt to be released from pretrial detention by then was denied on Friday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.