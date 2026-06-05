Zverev Wins and Advances to the French Open Final

Favorite against Cobolli or Arnaldi as well

The world No. 3 has dropped only two sets so far and will certainly be the favorite on Sunday. Zverev is the first German to reach a French Open final for the second time; he could become the first German champion in the city on the Seine. “He played a great tournament. I managed to pull it off, I won, and I’m happy. I hope I can play another strong match on Sunday.”