4th Grand Slam Final
Zverev Wins and Advances to the French Open Final
Alexander Zverev is just one win away from his first Grand Slam title. The 29-year-old German won Friday’s semifinal at the French Open, which offers €61.72 million in prize money, against the Czech Jakub Mensik—nine years his junior—7-5, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.
In Sunday’s final (3 p.m.), he can secure his first Grand Slam triumph against an Italian: His opponent was determined in the evening’s match between 10th-seeded Flavio Cobolli and Matteo Arnaldi.
Zverev, who was the only top-ten player to reach the semifinals, will thus play in his fourth major final following the 2020 US Open (loss to Dominic Thiem), Roland Garros two years ago, and last year’s Australian Open. In any case, he is the only semifinalist to have ever reached a final at one of the four Grand Slams.
Here are the match statistics:
Against Mensik, who had previously eliminated Alex de Minaur (AUS-8) and Andrey Rublev (RUS-11), among others, he ultimately faced little threat. Only after a medical timeout in the third set did Mensik manage to break serve to make it 4-2 and win the set. But the youngster couldn’t really put the veteran in any real trouble; a break to make it 2-0 in the fourth set set the stage for victory after 3 hours and 1 minute.
Favorite against Cobolli or Arnaldi as well
The world No. 3 has dropped only two sets so far and will certainly be the favorite on Sunday. Zverev is the first German to reach a French Open final for the second time; he could become the first German champion in the city on the Seine. “He played a great tournament. I managed to pull it off, I won, and I’m happy. I hope I can play another strong match on Sunday.”
With the withdrawal of injured defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, the early exit of top favorite Jannik Sinner following a heat-related illness, and the elimination of Novak Djokovic, Zverev’s title chances have almost been thrust upon him as an obligation. “If he doesn’t win it now,” said tennis icon John McEnroe, “then he’ll probably never win it”—voicing what many are thinking. So far, however, Zverev has withstood the pressure.
FRENCH OPEN PARIS (Grand Slam, €61.72 million, clay) – MEN -
Semifinals:
Alexander Zverev (GER-2) – Jakub Mensik (CZE-26) 7-5, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3
Final on Sunday (3:00 p.m.) Zverev – Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) – Flavio
Cobolli (ITA-10/Start no earlier than 7:00 p.m.)
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