Make an impression
Six hours! Glasner is AC Milan’s top choice
Austria’s hottest coaching prospect is still being linked to Serie A. According to Italian media reports, Oliver Glasner impressed the AC Milan club bosses so much during his first meeting with the “Rossoneri” that he rose to the top of the list of coaching candidates. But that doesn’t necessarily mean the 51-year-old will ultimately take the job in Milan...
The first meeting apparently left a lasting impression on both sides—no wonder, as it reportedly lasted a full six hours and took place in Germany. Six hours during which Glasner exchanged views with Milan owner Gerry Cardinale and club advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic, with both sides going into great detail about their visions.
At the top of Cardinale’s list
Glasner brings not only titles but also plenty of international experience to the table and advocates a modern style of play—all factors that are said to have propelled him to the top of Cardinale’s list. If Glasner ultimately gets the job, it would be the fourth league—after Austria, Germany, and England—where he would set up shop.
Rangnick in the Crosshairs as Sporting Director
Sources close to the club indicate that the next steps will not be taken until sometime next week, whatever they may entail. Cardinale continues to have his sights set on ÖFB head coach Ralf Rangnick—who departed for the World Cup finals in the U.S. with the Austrian national team on Thursday—as the future, overarching sporting director. In this case as well, a decision is unlikely to be made anytime soon.
It also seems clear that one appointment is not tied to the other. In other words, Glasner could end up in Milan even without Rangnick—and the reverse is also possible. Exciting days are guaranteed in any case...
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