Six hours! Glasner is AC Milan’s top choice

Rangnick in the Crosshairs as Sporting Director

Sources close to the club indicate that the next steps will not be taken until sometime next week, whatever they may entail. Cardinale continues to have his sights set on ÖFB head coach Ralf Rangnick—who departed for the World Cup finals in the U.S. with the Austrian national team on Thursday—as the future, overarching sporting director. In this case as well, a decision is unlikely to be made anytime soon.