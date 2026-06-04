Accident in Croatia
Four Dead in Small Plane Crash in Croatia
Tragic accident in Croatia: A small plane that had taken off from East Tyrol has crashed. For the four people on board, help came too late—according to information from the “Krone,” the victims were four men from Austria.
The aircraft had taken off from Nikolsdorf (East Tyrol) around 10:20 a.m. It is believed to be a Beech G36 Bonanza registered in Germany.
Spiral Dive
According to eyewitnesses, the plane was flying normally at first before suddenly entering a spiral dive shortly before reaching Medulin Airport in Istria and eventually crashing. Numerous emergency responders were quickly on the scene at the crash site.
“It’s just tragic what happened here”
Andrea Moser, operations manager at Nikolsdorf Airport, told the “Krone” that the victims were four men from Austria. According to her, the pilot and owner of the aircraft, as well as three passengers, were on board. “It’s just tragic what happened here,” said the visibly shaken operations manager.
In the video below, you can see footage from the crash site:
The flight to Croatia was reportedly supposed to take only about 55 minutes. The pilot planned to return to Austria the same day. According to Moser, the takeoff went completely smoothly. The aircraft is based in Lienz.
Cause still unclear
The cause of the crash is currently still unclear. The investigation has been launched by the relevant Croatian authorities.
According to the station “Nova TV,” there was no explosion. Witnesses heard only a dull thud. Several locals also describe the pilot as having been considered experienced. Weather conditions were also good at the time of the accident.
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