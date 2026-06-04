Rosary in hand: New details on the discovery of the body

Behind the masonry lay the badly decomposed body of the missing woman. Rumor has it she was even clutching a rosary. Even though the forensic autopsy found no evidence of a violent crime, homicide investigators from the Lower Austria State Criminal Police Office urgently want to speak with the deceased woman’s son. He is said to have been abroad for quite some time—and upon his return, as a key witness, he is expected to shed light on the mysterious case.